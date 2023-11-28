LUBBOCK, Texas— Multi-platinum Gammy nominated hard rock band GODSMACK announced it will perform in Lubbock at The Buddy Holly Hall Performing Arts and Sciences on February 20, 2024 at 7:30 p.m., according to a press release.

The rock band was set to perform a series of “intimate evenings” featuring acoustic/electric performances during its North American tour, including Lubbock.

Tickets for GODSMACK-VIBEZ TOUR will go on sale to the public on Friday at 10:00 a.m. (CT). Prices for tickets will range from $69.75 to $129.75 plus taxes and fees, said the release.

For more information, visit GODSMACK-VIBEZ TOUR.