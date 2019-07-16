Grand jury charges father but not son in deadly motorcycle crash

Image of Robert Quevedo from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted Robert Quevedo, 55, for failing to stop and render aid to Robert Macias Jr., 24.

Macias was driving his motorcycle when he collided with the rear of Quevedo’s pickup truck, police previously said. He was then taken to the hospital by EMS where he was later pronounced dead.

The collision happened just before 1:00 a.m. on June 29. An official statement said Quevedo and his son fled the scene before police arrived.

LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit identified the pickup truck involved in the accident as an older model Chevrolet. Crash investigators searched several neighborhoods and located the pickup truck at a home in the 2300 block of 28th Street.

Quevedo was arrested in early July. Quevedo’s son, Jeremiah, was also arrested for tampering with evidence. However, he was not indicted on Tuesday.

EverythingLubbock.com requested more information from prosecutors regarding the case against Jeremiah Quevedo. The younger Quevedo was no longer listed in jail records as of Tuesday.

