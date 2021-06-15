Grand jury declines to indict man for murder in 2020 shooting death of Wendy’s employee

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, a Lubbock grand jury declined to indict a man for murder in connection to the April 2020 shooting death of a Wendy’s employee.

Rene Quintanilla, Jr., now 25, was charged with the murder of 21-year-old Robert Rodriguez. A grand jury returned with a ‘no bill,’ meaning they did not find enough probable cause to indict on that particular charge.

The shooting happened April 10, 2020, at Wendy’s on South Loop 289 and University Avenue. Police said Quintanilla shot Rodriguez during an argument. Rodriguez was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A grand jury passed on indicting Quintanilla two times: once May 25 of this year and another June 8.

According to court records, as of Tuesday, the murder case against Quintanilla was listed as ‘closed.’

In April of this year, EverythingLubbock.com obtained surveillance footage of the shooting.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.