Grand jury determines manslaughter when young woman shot and killed a man in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman who told police she accidentally shot and killed her boyfriend was indicted Tuesday by a Lubbock grand jury for manslaughter. Kaitlin Bliss Ehrhart, 25, was arrested in December and then posted bond to be released from jail.

Police were called to the Somerset Square Apartments, 5301 11th Street. They found the body of Nathaniel Bloedel inside a bedroom.

“Ehrhart stated they had been arguing about a recent breakup,” court records said. “During this argument, Bloedel was in possession of a firearm that belonged to Ehrhart.”

“Ehrhart stated she took the gun away from Bloedel,” court records said. “She stated the gun fired as she did this. She stated Bloedel immediately fell to the floor and she observed a gunshot wound to his forehead.”

Court records said, “Ehrhart agreed with investigators she was reckless in handling the firearm. Ehrhart was reckless in handling a firearm, the firearm was discharged and caused the death of Bloedel.”