Grand jury indicts Lubbock man, age 26, for solicitation of a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas — A grand jury indicted William Michael Simonton, 26, of Lubbock for online solicitation of a minor. The indictment said Simonton texted someone he “believed to be” an underage boy with the idea that the boy “would engage in sexual intercourse.” The indictment was not clear if Simonton was actually texting with a minor or an undercover officer posing as a minor. 

The case was investigated by officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Simonton was arrested the same day as the texts, January 11.

He was able to post a $25,000 bond to get out of jail the next day. Simonton’s jail booking sheet indicated the charge against him was a third-degree felony. 

