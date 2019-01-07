Grand re-opening, blessing for newly renovated Covenant Lifestyle Centre on Jan. 9

(Logo provided by Covenant Health)

Covenant Medical Center will host a grand re-opening and blessing of the Covenant LifeStyle Centre at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 9 on the top floor of the east parking garage.

Every inch of the 32,500 square foot fitness facility was renovated in 2018. Improvements were made to include a larger physical therapy center and a larger cardiac rehab training center.

The main floor also received all new, state-of-the-art equipment. All machines include monitors with instructions on how to properly use the equipment, while all cardio machines also include TV’s for watching Netflix, TV and listening to music. We’ve also reconfigured the main floor to include exercise studios for cycling and other instructor-led classes, as well as video on demand classes.

An additional 5,500 square feet of space was added to include: a large exercise studio, a smaller studio, and a 3,000 square feet Performance Zone with a 60-foot turf lane.

General updates were made to the existing indoor pool, and the men’s and women’s locker rooms received a complete overhaul.

Planning the updates took about one year, while the renovation was completed in 11 months.

The Covenant LifeStyle Centre is open to Covenant caregivers and the public. Memberships start at $45/month for individuals and $66/month for families. To take a tour of the Covenant LifeStyle Centre and to celebrate the re-opening and blessing, join us on January 9.

About Covenant Health :

Covenant Health has served for 100 years as the only faith-based, clinically integrated health network in the West Texas, eastern New Mexico region providing a Christian healing ministry. Covenant’s network includes seven hospitals, more than 1,000 licensed beds, more than 5,000 employees, nearly 100 primary care providers, and a medical staff of more than 600 physicians at its cornerstone facilities. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org.

