Grant applications now being accepted for 2019/2020 arts and entertainment events

The following is a news release from Civic Lubbock, Inc.:

Civic Lubbock, Inc. is now accepting Local Grant applications for arts, cultural and entertainment events that will be held in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center and/or Moonlight Musicals Amphitheatre during the 2019/2020 fiscal year (October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020).

Civic Lubbock, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission includes fostering and promoting the presentation of arts, cultural, and entertainment events for the citizens of Lubbock. This grant program is funded through the revenues generated from the operation of concessions at the Civic Center and Moonlight Musicals Amphitheatre, catering fees, and the operation of Select-a-Seat.

The purpose of the Local Grant Program is to assist arts, cultural and entertainment events held in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center and/or Moonlight Musicals Amphitheater that are open and available to the public and presented by local non-profit organizations. Applying organizations must be a 501(c)3 organization (or government equivalent).

The 2019/2020 Local Grant Program Guidelines and Applications Forms can be obtained by contacting the Civic Lubbock, Inc. office (775-2267) between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The deadline for submitting completed applications is Monday, April 1, 2019.

