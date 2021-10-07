Great grandmother makes Delta variant piñatas for people to knock out stress

SLATON, Texas- One great grandmother has crafted different versions of COVID-19 piñatas to help people destress from the pandemic.

“[I made them for people to] knock the heck out of them,” said Hilda Rivera, “and [to relieve] all the stress [from] being cooped inside of the house.”

Rivera said she started off with the Alpha variant piñata, and named it ‘COVY’ after her plans to celebrate her 78th birthday were cancelled.

“I never had a birthday in my life, a birthday party, and COVID ruined it and this year it did it again,” said Rivera.

Months after she made Covy, Rivera said she and her family ended up contracting COVID-19. Rivera said it was a painful experience she doesn’t want anyone to go through again.

“They would bring me food at the door I could barley go get it and sometimes I didn’t eat all day because for 4 or 5 days I stayed in bed I couldn’t by myself,” said Rivera. “It was bad.”

Rivera has also made variations of the Delta variant, including an adult version named ‘Delty’ and baby versions of Delty, attached to Covy.

Rivera said she will continue to make different variants of the virus as long as it continues to affect the community and hopes to be able to celebrate her 80th birthday without the pandemic.

Anyone interested in purchasing her piñatas can email– dama1senora@aol.com