Greene family collaborates with Hill Barbecue to host toy drive

LUBBOCK, Texas — Hill Barbecue collaborated with the Greene family to host a toy drive Sunday. Sadly, three years ago the Greenes lost their first born baby boy on Christmas day. Since then, they’ve found a way to honor him each year – hosting a toy drive to benefit others.

“We just wanted to do something, to give back,” said Heather Greene. “Something to remember our boy and just something to bring joy to people.”

Jerry and Heather Greene lost their baby due to complications at birth on Christmas in 2017. They explained that every Christmas is emotionally hard, so they wanted to spread a little cheer by giving back and helping other kids in need.

“You’re so naïve and you don’t think like, oh, that can happen to you, you know, that will never happen to us,” said Heather. “But I know pregnancy loss and infant loss is so common, and people just don’t talk about it.”

This year especially, the entire community has been impacted by losing loved ones. Being a nurse herself, Heather explained why she feels it’s so important to give back right now.

“There’s a lot of despair right now, there’s a lot of missing people right now. And a lot of just sad, you know,” said Heather. “And so I just love that this gives hope to our community, and it helps us gives us a lot of joy to give back.”

Hill Barbecue also helped out for the cause – providing one free pulled pork sandwich, chips and a drink for all those that donated an unwrapped, new toy.

“Me and my husband have been super blessed during the time of operating our business here in Lubbock,” said Jewel Hill, owner of Hill Barbecue. “We have been wanting to give back in some way to our community, we just didn’t really know what that looked like or how to do it. And then when they came to ask us if we would like to be involved, it was a no brainer.”

A lot of folks also showed up to help out, bringing with them 90 toys that will be donated to families through the New Legacy Home for Women, One Voice Home and the Ronald McDonald House.

“Life is hard, I just think there has to be something that gives hope this year,” said Heather.

However, the giving didn’t stop after the toy drive. Hill Barbecue and the Greene family donated the leftover food to the folks over at Grace Campus as well. Both encourage the community to give back as well – even a random act of kindness can go a long way.

If you’re still interested in donating toys, it’s not too late — you can reach our to Hill Barbecue through their Facebook page to learn how.