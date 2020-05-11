Greg Stevens, former chief in Lubbock, named finalist for Police Chief in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas – Officials announced on Monday Greg Stevens, former Police Chief of Lubbock and current Police Chief in Rockport, was named as a finalist for the job of chief in Amarillo.

Stevens retired from the Lubbock Police Department in May 2019 after 27 years to begin a new chapter as the chief of the Rockport Police Department.

The following is a press release from the City of Amarillo:

City of Amarillo Announces Finalists for Police Chief

AMARILLO, TX – The City of Amarillo has announced five finalists for chief of police for the Amarillo Police Department. The finalists will go through an extensive interview process during an upcoming two week period. A final selection is expected to be announced by the end of the month.

The finalists are (in no particular order):