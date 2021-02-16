Grocery stores and restaurants operate amid winter storm

LUBBOCK, Texas – Grocery stores and local business have made the decision to remain open amid the continuing winter storm.

Chris James, Chief Operations Officer at United Supermarkets, said there has been some concern with the amount of energy consumption lately.

“Obviously these [electric] companies are having to do some rolling blackouts, and that causes concern for us as well,” said James, “But really, they’ve been pretty good at for an hour or less at a location and so that helps us out.”

James said their stores have a plan in place if power does go out.

“All of our stores have generators that will supply our limited lighting and still be able to run our registers for the most part,” said James, “We can operate the store as long as [the blackout is] under four hours.”

James said despite a few delays they’ve had with transportation bringing products to and from their warehouses, they’re doing ok.

“We’ve been able to keep, I’m going to say 90 percent of stuff on the shelves and going,” he said,” And we should be able to serve the community’s needs.”

Chris Berry, President of the Lubbock Restaurant’s Association and managing partner at River Smith’s Chicken and Catfish, said his restaurant made arrangements to open Monday with managers only to make sure the restaurant was operable and to run some business.

He said with the winter temperatures and all that they impacted caused restaurants to make hour-by-hour decisions in order stay open.

“The last thing we want to do is put our employees in jeopardy to get to work or to get home safely. All those things cross our minds, so there’s really not a win-win situation at all,” said Berry, “It’s more worrisome than anything, but we also have responsibility to get ready for the week ahead and make sure our staff are getting hours if at all possible.”