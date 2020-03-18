Grocery stores are restocking, but some shelves are bare

LUBBOCK, Texas — Over the last few weeks, people have been preparing to stay at home buying food and supplies from stores all over town. United Supermarkets has officially restocked their shelves, but are still lacking a few items.

“You are going to be able to get your essentials like bread, milk, and meats,” said Sidney Hopper, President of United Supermarkets. “Things like toilet paper and hand sanitizer are not widely available, but we are working with our distributors to see everyone getting what they need.”

Shoppers are urged to remain patient with grocery stores and distributors as they make scarce items available.

However, the company said their biggest concern is for Lubbock’s most vulnerable citizens. That is why they have made special hours for people over 60 and the immuno-compromised to shop.

“We’re asking for the community’s help on this,” Hopper said. “We are not going to turn anyone away, but we want to find an opportunity for our senior citizens to take care of their needs quickly.”

Special hours for these groups are every Monday and Thursday from opening (depending on the store it may be 6:00 a.m. or 7:00 a.m.) to 9:00 a.m.