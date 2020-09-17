Grocery stores see spike in sales amid pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarkets said Thursday it had seen a significant spike in sales due to the pandemic. With some hesitant to go out to eat, store officials said more people have been gravitating to the grocery store and cooking at home instead.

“I think some people are enjoying the fact that they’re back baking and cooking at home and creating that family meal that maybe they’d got away from when they were on the go and having to get up and go the office every day,” said Sidney Hopper, President of United Supermarkets. “So, we’re seeing a spike in those areas.”

Hopper said they have been selling a lot more baking products than usual. Shoppers also explained they have been experimenting more with cooking at home.

“We’ve definitely cooked a lot more now than before,” said shopper Stephanie Valdez. “So now when I come in, I’m looking a lot more at things that are, even if I can’t, you know, smell the produce or whatnot, I get more of it, and I get more fresh meats, and I get more things to make more recipes at home, or trying a lot more things.”

On top of changing their store layout to encourage social distancing, grocery stores like United have been offering more options for shoppers, like pre-made ready-to-cook meals and pre-cut fruit and vegetables.

The store has also offered online shopping, curbside pickup and delivery services to accommodate more shoppers.

“Curbside delivery as well as pickup. Obviously, during COVID, we saw a huge spike in that, and we continue to see that grow. You know, a lot of people that in the past may not have seen that as a viable option for them, or maybe they didn’t understand how to do it, didn’t want to get out of the house.

“The reality is that not just for us, but everybody in the industry that the pandemic probably leapfrog the online ordering three to five years ahead of its time. So that’s been a huge win for a lot of folks,” said Hopper.

However, there has still been a shortage of cleaning supplies. Hopper said a lot of manufacturers are still trying to catch up with the demand caused by the pandemic.

“We still do have some concerns with some of our stock conditions. A lot of the manufacturers are facing the same challenges that everybody else is. A lot of people that work in their facilities, they’ve had the virus, they’re having to quarantine.

“So, their workforce is limited, they’re running behind, it’s getting a little bit better. We anticipate that probably by the first of the year, they will start seeing normal levels back and allow the items that people are used to buying today that they missed that we back on the shelves,” said Hopper.