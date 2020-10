(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the McAlister Dog Park.

What: Dog Park Groundbreaking Ceremony

When: Wednesday, October 14, 2020; 2:00 p.m.

Where: McAlister Park, Milwaukee Avenue and Marsha Sharp Freeway

