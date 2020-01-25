Groundbreaking ceremony for new Graduate Student Housing Complex on Jan. 25

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Aycock Mediaworks:

Lubbock Downtown Development Corporation (LDDC) is excited to announce the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new Graduate Student Housing Complex at 11 a.m. on Jan. 25. The site is located downtown at the corner of 9th Street and Avenue L. (Parking is available on the west half of the parking lot). Mayor Dan Pope will be the master of ceremonies.

The downtown Graduate Student Housing project is a collaborative project with the City of Lubbock, Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, NOVI Development and LDDC Board and Shareholders. The Texas Tech University System supports the effort to spur downtown development and provide a great option to graduate students for housing.



The Graduate Student Housing Complex is a $40,000,000 project boasting a 225-room facility, four-story parking, and condos available to graduate students, employees and guests.



The new complex is 100% privately developed, with rooms available for Texas Tech University and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center graduate students to rent. NCM Development was awarded the position to purchase land from LDDC through a vetting process of student housing developers across the nation held by LDDC and McDougal Companies as the Master Developer.



The Lubbock Downtown Development Corporation extends a warm thank you to the TTU System, NMI Development and McDougal Companies.

