Groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for the Lubbock Tornado Memorial Gateway Project

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is news release from the Lubbock Tornado Memorial Gateway Project:

The Tornado Memorial Gateway Committee invites the public to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the Lubbock Tornado Memorial Gateway Project at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17th.

The project, which is designed to memorialize, honor and recognize the victims of the May 11, 1970, tornado, will also pay tribute to the resiliency of the community members of Lubbock and their ability to rebuild.

Located on City of Lubbock property at Avenue Q and Glenna Goodacre Boulevard, the memorial will be completed by the 50th anniversary of the tornado on May 11, 2020. In addition to creating a beautiful gateway into the downtown area, the memorial will provide a place to educate future generations and visitors about the tornado and its impact on Lubbock’s history.

Major memorial donors include; Lubbock National Bank, The J.T. and Margaret Talkington Foundation, United Supermarkets, The CH Foundation, Mark and Claudia Griffin, The Helen Jones Foundation, PlainsCapital Bank and Lee Lewis Construction.

WHEN:

Tuesday, September 17th

10:30 A.M.

WHERE:

Glenna Goodacre Blvd. & Avenue Q

Lubbock, TX. 79401

WHO:

Lubbock Tornado Memorial Gateway Committee

(Photo provided by the Lubbock Tornado Memorial Gateway Project)

(Photo provided by the Lubbock Tornado Memorial Gateway Project)

(News release from the Lubbock Tornado Memorial Gateway Project)