LUBBOCK, Texas— The groundbreaking of the Lubbock County Medical Examiners Office will take place at North Buddy Holly Avenue and East Kent Street on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 4:00 p.m.

This comes after the November 7, 2023 vote to issue $35.4 million in bonds to construct the new facility.

According to a press release, the building will be a 31,440-square-foot facility and is intended to meet the needs of Lubbock as it grows for the next 30 years and more.