Groundbreaking for North Lubbock police substation set for Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Thursday, the City of Lubbock announced the groundbreaking for the North Lubbock Police Department substation at 10:30 a.m. Friday, located at 5910 Erskine Street.

Decentralization of the Lubbock Police Department will increase community-oriented policing, allowing operational units to be directly in the neighborhoods they serve, according to a City of Lubbock news release.

This is the third of three future police substations. The other two locations will be 1901 East 19th Street and 141st Street and Indiana Avenue, according to the city.

Read the full news release below for more information:

The groundbreaking for the North Lubbock Police Department Substation will take place on Friday, June 12, at 10:30 a.m. The site is located at 5910 Erskine Street. This is the third of three future substations. The other two will be located at 1901 East 19th Street and 141st & Indiana.

Decentralization of the Lubbock Police Department will increase community-oriented policing, allowing operational units to be directly in the neighborhoods they serve.

The substations will give citizens direct access to the officers patrolling, and working, in the districts. This will allow for more familiarity and the opportunity for a stronger trust to grow between the citizens and the officers.

“Community policing allows relationships to grow and partnerships to form between citizens and the department, bringing the entire community together to keep our streets safe,” said Chief Floyd Mitchell. “By building these substations, our officers will work directly in the communities they serve and protect, leading to these important relationships. This direct interaction within our buildings, especially the community room, transform the substations into more than a police station, they will become community facilities serving the neighborhoods they are within.”

“Public safety is the City Council’s number one priority, and breaking ground on our third police substation is a major step in ushering in the new era of public safety in Lubbock,” said Lubbock City Councilmember Steve Massengale. “The City is committed to improving the lives of all citizens, and we think community policing is a way to ensure that.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will include remarks from Mayor Pro Tem Jeff Griffith, City Councilmembers Steve Massengale and Latrelle Joy, and Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell.