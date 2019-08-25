Groundbreaking of new YWCA Community Center in Lubbock to be held on Tuesday, August 27

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the YWCA of Lubbock:

A groundbreaking event for the new YWCA Community Center will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27th, at the old Kmart building at 6501 University Ave. The event, which is open to the public, is the culmination of years of planning, coordinating and fundraising with the intent of creating a beautiful, educational and safe place for all Lubbock residents to enjoy.

The event will feature Mayor Dan Pope and include speakers Glenda Mathis, CEO of the YWCA of Lubbock, and Elizabeth Hill, YWCA Board President. Attendees will be treated to a guided tour through the shelled structure, seeing the vision for the many services and amenities the Community Center will provide.

Families with children are welcome and encouraged to attend the groundbreaking. Various opportunities and activities will be present for all attendees to participate in and celebrate this momentous occasion.

Several strategic partners and donors will be honored at the event, including representatives from Covenant Health and the Wells Fargo Foundation.

Fundraising for the project is still ongoing as the YWCA remains on a mission to secure approximately $20 million to completely revitalize the abandoned Kmart building into a cutting-edge new Community Center. The Center will serve as a centralized hub for education, health and wellness, fitness, workforce development, childcare, financial literacy training, and more. The YWCA is best known for its work in early childhood development, after school care, youth services, women’s health and community events such as the Father-Daughter Dance, Women of Excellence and Lemonade Day.

The YWCA seeks to break social barriers and unite us all through one common mission: eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

To learn more or to help fund this exciting revitalization project, please visit http://www.ywcalubbock.org/ywcaonuniversity/.

The YWCA of Lubbock impacts over 2,500 lives daily advancing women and the power of diversity to strengthen our community.

