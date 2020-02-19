Groundbreaking on South Lubbock Police Substation set for Friday. Feb. 21

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The groundbreaking for the South Lubbock Police Department Substation will take place on Friday, February 21, at 1:30 p.m. The site is located at Indiana Avenue and 141st Street, on the east side of Indiana Avenue. This is the second of three future substations. The other two will be located at 1901 East 19th Street and 5910 Erskine Street.

Decentralization of the Lubbock Police Department will increase community-oriented policing, allowing operational units to be directly in the neighborhoods they serve.

“Lubbock Police’s continued commitment to community-oriented policing will build additional and stronger ties with the citizens of the City of Lubbock,” said Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell. “Beginning construction on the south substation shows that we are actively implementing this strategy.”

“I look forward to being a part of the South Lubbock Police Substation groundbreaking ceremony,” said Lubbock City Councilmember Steve Massengale. “Public safety is the City Council’s number one priority, and breaking ground on this second substation reflects the City’s commitment to that mission, and to a safer Lubbock.”

The substations will give citizens direct access to the officers patrolling, and working, in the districts. This will allow for more familiarity and the opportunity for a stronger trust to grow between the citizens and the officers.

In addition, each substation will have a community room that can house neighborhood watch meetings, community organization meetings and police-led community events.

The groundbreaking ceremony will include remarks from District 4 Lubbock City Councilmember Steve Massengale, Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell and other City leaders.

South Lubbock Police Substation (Blueprint photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

