Group heard gunshots while out for snacks, noticed friend was shot after possible drive-by

LUBBOCK, Texas – One person was injured after being shot in the leg overnight Sunday near the 5300 block of 51st Street, according to a Lubbock police report. Police responded to the shots-fired call at approximately 12:16 a.m.

The gunshot victim told police he was with three friends at an apartment unit in the 5200 block of Bangor Avenue when they left to get snacks and drinks at a nearby corner store. While they were driving back from the store, they heard possible gunshots, and the victim noticed blood coming from his lower leg.

According to the police report, an officer saw the victim sitting in a chair at the apartment, bleeding from his lower leg with a belt wrapped above the wound. The officer then applied a tourniquet.

The driver told police he initially thought one of his tires had a blowout but then heard additional gunshots. According to the police report, he asked if everyone was OK and learned the victim had been shot, so he pulled into the apartment complex and called 911.

The other two passengers in the vehicle also told police they heard the gunshots and discovered their friend had been shot. According to the police report, when they got back to the apartment, they had the victim sit in the chair while they used a belt to apply pressure above the injury.

Inside the vehicle, an officer saw a single bullet hole on the rear driver’s side door and a small amount of blood on the floorboard inside.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center by ambulance.

As of Thursday afternoon, neither the suspect nor the suspect’s vehicle were located.