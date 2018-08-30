Group says unsafe bacteria found in Brazos tributary in Lubbock

North Fork of the Double Mountain Fork of the Brazos River in Lubbock (Rebecca Clark)

North Fork of the Double Mountain Fork of the Brazos River in Lubbock (Rebecca Clark)

LUBBOCK, Texas - According to the Environment Texas Research and Policy Center, unsafe bacteria was found in the tributary of the Brazos River that goes through Lubbock.

An interactive map released with the study showed unsafe bacteria was found two days out of four that were tested on the eastern edge of Lubbock. Lubbock is along the North Fork of the Double Mountain Fork of the Brazos River.

The map indicated dangerous bacteria two days out of four north of Post, and three days out of four east of Post.

The full text of a statement from the Environment Texas Research and Policy Center is copied below.

Report: Unsafe bacteria found in Brazos tributary in Lubbock

- Fecal bacteria also contaminates 63% of Gulf beaches

Texas creeks and streams flow through city parks and along walking trails, create green space, and provide fishing spots for residents. However, a new report by Environment Texas Research and Policy Center reveals that many of these waterways tested for high levels of bacteria in 2017, and would benefit from strong measures to reduce pollution.

“We should be able to expect that all of our waterways, including those that run through our cities and communities, are clean and free from dangerous pollution,” said Brian Zabcik, Clean Water Advocate at Environment Texas Research and Policy Center. “But the fact is that many of the state’s rivers, lakes, and beaches are sometimes too polluted to go swimming, tubing, or wading safely."

According to the report, Swim at Your Own Risk , the Double Mountain Fork tributary of the Brazos river was found to have unsafe bacteria two out of the four times it was tested in 2017. The analysis also found that among 120 statewide beach locations tested in 2017 for water quality, 63 percent (75 sites) were unsafe for swimming on at least one testing day.

The Environment Texas report reviewed data from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) on testing results for E. coli bacteria, which indicates the presence of other fecal bacteria. Swimming in water contaminated with fecal bacteria can lead to gastrointestinal illness, as well as respiratory disease, ear and eye infections, and skin rashes.

In a single 2011 incident, 56 people got sick and one person was hospitalized after coming into contact with E. coli and other fecal bacteria in a Texas lake.

Environment Texas called for more water quality testing and public notification, plus policies to prevent pollution at the source. Such policies should include promotion of green infrastructure such as rain gardens and green roofs which can capture and filter stormwater, as well as upgrades to sewage infrastructure.