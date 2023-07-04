LUBBOCK, Texas — Many went out to Mackenzie Park to enjoy food and activities for the Fourth of July. However, some at the event were working hard not just to sell tacos and snow cones, but to raise money to help the community after the holiday.

For 4th on Broadway attendees like Brooke Waldrup, the food has always been a big part of the experience.

“I’m actually obsessed with the turkey legs and the funnel cake,” Waldrup said. “I get them every time I come here, and that’s kind of the only reason I come. Plus, I like to just dance around and enjoy some time with my family.”

Those on the other side of the booths-such as Keyshia Garza, the Optimistic Boys and Girls Club board secretary, and Tim Smith, fire chief at West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, said the impact of their work goes beyond just selling fan favorite dishes like turkey legs and funnel cakes.

“We’re out here selling turkey legs, because all the proceeds go to the youth of our community,” said Garza. “The Optimist Boys and Girls Club, we help fund different types of scholarships, mainly for college and anybody under the age of 18. We help with hardships and things like that.”

Both groups said the funds they made today will help them continue all they do to benefit the community.

“One hundred percent of these proceeds go back into the community at West Carlisle to support our fire equipment, personal protective equipment, fuel insurance; whatever these guys need to get them home safe after every call,” Smith said. “It’s a fantastic way to give back to the community even more.”

Others, like Steven Posada with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs booth, showed their support Tuesday in ways that may not raise money, but hit home on America’s birthday.

“It’s important to give back to the community just to show that support, and then also raise that awareness,” said Posada. “You know that it’s OK to ask for help, [and] to get help with any kind of PTSD or anything like that. Just to get that resource, just to know that the community knows that we’re here for them.”

However, for many out at the event today the meaning of the Fourth of July isn’t just in the food, entertainment or even fundraising.

“It’s the people, it’s the parade, it’s our nation’s independence,” said Smith. “It’s just everybody coming together for a common cause, to celebrate our country, and they turn out in Lubbock, Texas, they really do.”