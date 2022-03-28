LUBBOCK, Texas – New development is always occurring in the Hub City with recent growth in convenience stores.

“We’re growing at a very, very nice and healthy rate,” said John Osborne, CEO and President of Lubbock Economic Development Alliance.

Lubbock has seen an 80% increase in the number of housing permits within the last two years.

“With that growth of housing brings more population, more population has a bigger need for convenience stores with gas stations attached,” Osborne said.

The growth the city is seeing will result in more job opportunities and provide an economic boost that the city missed out on during the pandemic.

“That leaves a lot of sales tax dollars right here in our community, and it makes it a great opportunity for our citizens to be able to get the items they need on a quick basis,” Osborne said.

Circle K, Allsup’s and now Toot’n Totum have made development in Lubbock.

“If you look at the variety of factors that go into what convenience stores with gas stations are looking for, they obviously need people to buy their gas, and they need people to buy the items in their stores,” Osborne said. “We as a society are only getting busier and busier, and so oftentimes we combine the act of getting gas with running and grabbing a couple of quick items to eat on the road.”

Osborne said he expects the steady growth to continue.

“As your population continues to grow and as we continue to bring more and more visitors to our community, it only presents greater opportunities for our economy to continue to grow and thrive,” Osborne said.