Grub Farm receives $1000 donation from Whataburger

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday morning, Whataburger presented the South Plains Food Bank Grub Farm a check of $1,000 after the farm experienced hail.

Jenifer Smith, director of the Farm, Orchard and Grub Division at the South Plains Food Bank, said losing their crops to the hail is devastating.

“We’ve worked really hard, the kids especially have worked very hard all summer to get those crops up,” Smith said. “The last hail storm took out our entire crop.”

Tara Musser, one of the kids that works on the farm, said some of the crops that had been ruined included some strawberries and okra.

“A lot of it wasn’t able to grow like how we wanted,” Musser said.

Alison Kennedy, brand development coordinator of Whataburger West Texas, said Whataburger heard the Grub Farm lost their crops on the news and wanted to help.

“We wanted to make sure we reached out and asked how we could best provide support in their time of need,” Kennedy said.

Musser said she was surprised to find out about the donation.

“It was super sweet ’cause you wouldn’t think something so big would come out from something so small, but it was pretty nice,” Musser said.

Whataburger also brought the kids goody bags and a free meal.

Smith said they’ve also received donations from people in the community.

“The community supports us and we can continue doing good work, helping to feed the community and teach life skills and job skills,” Smith said.