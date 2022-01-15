GSTOP kicks off their 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains:

Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains (GSTOP) kicks off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season in Lubbock and surrounding areas, where consumers can support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by purchasing their favorite cookies.

Girl Scouts are now selling the new AdventurefulsTM, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, and an incredible taste of adventure in every bite. AdventurefulsTM joins the whole portfolio of iconic Girl Scout Cookies including favorites like Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, and Peanut Butter Patties®.



“Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about,” said Becky Burton, ceo of Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains. “And through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, including earning new Cookie Business badges, girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn important skills that set them up for success in life.”



This year, consumers have a variety of ways to find their Girl Scout cookies:



How do you find Girl Scout cookies?

Ask a Girl Scout! They take credit cards, do online sales, and still go door to door! Find a cookie booth near you at gs-strong.org/findcookies Want to donate to Cookies for Heroes to benefit all front line workers and Girl Scout troops in your local community? On February 18 go to gs-strong.org/findcookies , enter your zip code, find a troop in your area, and make a donation!

The Girl Scout Cookie Program runs through March 6.

We are Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs throughout north and west Texas and the Oklahoma panhandle, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges —whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit gs-top.org.

(Press release from the Girls Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains)