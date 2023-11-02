LUBBOCK, Texas–With the first Thursday night game in 7 years, Texas Tech athletics will be preparing for an unusual game day and provided tips for fans to make sure they get to the game in time.

“We haven’t had a Thursday night game here since 2016, so you’ve got campus having regular activities until early afternoon,” said Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Director for Texas Tech Athletics.

Parking lots that typically open hours before the game for tailgaters will not open until 3 p.m., three hours before kickoff. All gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

Giovannetti said campus police will be working to clear parking lots as fast as they can from students and faculty.

“Students are going to be leaving campus around the same time you’re showing up for the game, so have a little patience,” Giovannetti said. “If you’re one of those people that want to be out here all day long and tailgate, you’re going to have a little bit of an issue.”

Giovannetti recommended to give yourself a little extra time to check when parking lots open and prepare for delays.

“I think just give yourself maybe an extra 30 minutes or so to get here to the stadium if you can,” Giovannetti said.

Giovannetti also suggested having your mobile tickets downloaded before getting to the stadium to avoid any issues getting in, but also to make lines move quicker.

Game day protocol will proceed as normal, with the clear bag policy still in place. Fans are allowed to bring an unopened water bottle into the stadium as well. Giovannetti also recommended that with a chilly evening expected, fans are allowed to bring blankets and are encouraged to dress warm.

The Raider Alley tailgate will open at 3 p.m. The Raider Alley concert will start at 4 p.m. with performers Mike Jones and Slim Thug performing.

Citibus will provide roundtrip shuttle service beginning at 3 p.m. on Thursday until one hour after the conclusion of the game at only $5 per person. Pick-up will be located north of the John Walker Soccer Complex (Texas Tech Parkway & 10th Street) and east of the Health Sciences Center (ADA Only, Texas Tech Parkway & 5th Street).

Jones AT&T Stadium also remains cashless and tickets have gone mobile. For more on game day tips, see the link.