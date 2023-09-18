LUBBOCK, Texas — The 2023 South Plains Fair is scheduled to start on Friday, September 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will run until September 30.

Here are some things you should know before you get ready to indulge in that funnel cake and those fried Oreos, along with the free entertainment and rides.

Admission Fees:

Adults, 13 and over: $10.00

Children ages 2 – 12: $5.00

Kids ages 1 and under: Free

Parking: $5.00 per car

Gates of Operation

Sunday – Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.



8:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. Fridays: 8:00 a.m. – Midnight



8:00 a.m. – Midnight Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. – Midnight



Carnival Hours of Operation

Monday – Thursday: 3:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.



3:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Fridays: 3:00 p.m. – Midnight



3:00 p.m. – Midnight Saturdays: 11:00 a.m. – Midnight



11:00 a.m. – Midnight Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Paid Admission and Parking Times

Monday – Friday: 1:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

“Special Nights” are offered at The South Plains Fair. They are:

Thursday, September 21st from 6:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.: Buck-A-Ride Night All rides $1

Sunday, September 24th Family Day: Kids 17 and under admitted free before 9:00 p.m.

Monday, September 25, Veterans Day: Veterans get in the gate for $5.

Tuesday, September 26, Senior Citizen’s Day: People 60 years or older get in the gate for $5.

$2 Tuesday: Each ride is $2

Thursday, September 28, College Night: Present your current college ID and enter the gate for $5.

Thursday, September 28 is also Wristband Day: $40 Wristband to ride unlimited rides from 3:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.

Ticket Prices:

1 Ticket $1.50

11 Tickets $15.00

22 Tickets $25.00

55 Tickets $55.00

Ride Line-up and Attractions

Click here to find a full line-up of the rides.

Click here to find a full list of the FREE attractions.

Click here to find a full list of the general attractions.

Food will be provided by over 35 local non-profit organizations.

Security will be on the premises, and first-aid will be available inside Gate 2. The clear bag policy is still in place, which was implemented in 2022.