LUBBOCK, Texas — Pedro Sauceda, 44, was jailed in Lubbock after he admitted to sexually assaulting a child, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Friday.

Court documents said Sauceda walked into the Lubbock Police Department in April and said he was “feeling guilty.” Sauceda told police he wanted to confess to sexually assaulting a child between 2012 and 2013, according to court documents.

Online jail records showed Sauceda was arrested in Taylor County on June 2. He was charged with two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. As of Friday, Sauceda remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined $250,000 bond.