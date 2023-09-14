LUBBOCK, Texas — Anthony Puente, a 24-year-old man who was involved in a fatal 2019 crash in Lubbock, entered a guilty plea in court Thursday. He will serve 10 years in prison.

According to a Lubbock Police Department statement at the time, the crash happened at an intersection when Puente’s pickup was driving north on Slide and collided with another car driving west on 13th Street. The front passenger of the car, 19-year-old Sarah Dearmond, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

At the time, Puente was taken into custody and charged with Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle, Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle and a third charge of Possession of Marijuana, the LPD statement also said.

Puente pleaded guilty Thursday to the intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault charges.