LUBBOCK, Texas – The Buddy Holly Center announced it will offer beginner and intermediate guitar lessons this fall, said a press release.

The sessions will begin Monday, September 11 and run through November 20. Robin Harrell will teach the beginner class from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and the intermediate class from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The $50 fee for the 10 session blocks will be due before September 11.

Lessons will be open to anyone 15-years-old and up.

Guitars will be available during class time for those who need them, the press release said. To reserve a spot for the fall session, call (806) 775-3562 or stop by the Buddy Holly Gift Shop.

For more information, email TBlount@mylubbock.us or call (806) 775-3562.