Gun sales up 50 percent for some Lubbock vendors

LUBBOCK, Texas — Gun sales in Lubbock have increased drastically since March, according to license to carry instructors from West Texas Justice and Lone Star Shooting. The United States has seen a lot of unrest over the past few months, and many have attributed the pandemic and riots to this recent increase.

A Girl and a Gun is a shooting club established on woman-on-woman firearm training. Christina Scott, their facilitator and license to carry instructor, said there has been a rise in women interested in taking up the sport since the pandemic started.

“I do think that what’s going on around the nation is pushing people to definitely explore their own options as far as self-defense,” said Scott. “I think that current events, as well as self-defense, and I think shooting is a good way to get outdoors while social distancing.”

License-to-carry Instructor David Mead with West Texas Justice said he has seen an increase in students signing up for his classes, as well. He said his classes would typically have 16 to 25 students this time last year; however, that number has now doubled.

“My license-to-carry classes are packed right now,” Mead said. “I’ve been averaging between 30 to 40 people.”

Mead explained he thinks more people are interested in owning firearms because the state of the country is so uncertain.

“It’s not really a hobby anymore. It’s a matter of survival right now,” said Mead. “People want to be able to protect themselves, so people are buying firearms. They’re buying ammunition to make sure they can keep themselves and their families safe.”

Mead also has a license to sell firearms and said keeping up with the rising demand in gun sales has been a challenge. He said the United States has nearly doubled gun sales this year, and gun manufacturers have been struggling to keep up.

“I probably sold 170 last year. I’ve already way over exceeded that this year, and if I could get firearms right now, I could probably double that,” Mead said. “Firearms right now are so far on backorder, where I still have some that I have on backorder since March.”

As a retired police marshal, Mead explained these new gun sales mean there are going to be a lot more first-time gun owners. He stressed all new firearm owners must understand gun laws thoroughly.

“The laws are so specific, and it’s so easy to get in trouble. And if they don’t have that good understanding, they’re not comfortable,” said Mead.

Gun owner Taya Bishop explained that during these uncertain times, she feels a lot safer owning a firearm.

“It’s definitely important to have something to protect yourself, especially in this day and age,” said Bishop.

All instructors said if you are a first-time gun owner, it is important to take a class to understand how to take care of your firearm properly.

If you are interested in taking a class, you can visit A Girl with a Gun or West Texas Justice to learn more about how to sign up.