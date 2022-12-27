LUBBOCK, Texas — An arrest warrant made available on Tuesday provided new details on the murder of Monica Lumbrera and what led to the arrest of Isaiah Nathaniel Sanchez, 24.

Deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office were called to County Road 2300 south of County Road 7700 for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The call was just after 6:00 a.m. on December 20.

It turned out, the body of the woman at that location was shot. A room key to the Executive Inn, 4401 Avenue Q, on the body led to the identification as Lumbrera.

A phone located with her body contained images of a person later identified as Sanchez.

“In the pictures, a silver-colored revolver with a black hand grip can be seen in Isaiah [Sanchez’s] waistband. The images were taken after midnight on December 20.

Investigators were able to get surveillance video from the Executive Inn. It showed two other people besides Lumbrera coming and going. One was Sanchez, and the other was a woman who talked to investigators.

She said she drove Lumbrera and Sanchez to the area where the body was found. She said Sanchez had a gun with a red laser. She also said Sanchez was upset with Lumbrera, but she was unclear about why he was angry. The woman left Lumbrera and Sanchez out in the county and drove away.

Another witness was located who quoted Sanchez as saying Lumbrera set him up to get “jumped” by two guys the Carriage House Motel.

WARNING: The next sentence contains graphic details. Reader discretion is advised.

According to this other witness, “[Sanchez] told Monica she was just a waste. [He] ‘popped her in the side of the head and her face came off.’”

“[The witness] described [Sanchez] as [having] no care about what he did,” the warrant said.

Previous Stories:

The witnesses said Sanchez showed the gun “he used to kill Monica.” The witness described a revolver with a laser.

“This description matched the gun seen in [Sanchez’s] waistband on the image captured on Monica’s phone,” the warrant said.

One more witness was found and provided the same details. Sanchez was arrested December 22 and remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Tuesday on a $500,000 bond for murder.

