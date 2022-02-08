LUBBOCK, Texas – On Thursday, an armed man threatened a store clerk at E-Z Mart on 4426 34th Street, then stole money from the store’s cash register, according to a report from Lubbock Police.



According to the police report, surveillance footage showed the man entering the store at 7:10 P.M. to purchase items. The report said he returned minutes later to look around the store, then approached the counter again with more items, but this time proceeded to pull a gun out on the clerk, telling her to give him all the money.



The clerk told the man, “You’re going to make me lose my job,” to which he replied, “Hurry before you lose your life.”



The clerk could not provide a description of the man, and the suspect had not been found yet. If officers were able to get a suspect description from the surveillance video, it was not provided in the police report.

The clerk was described as shocked and speechless but no injuries were listed in the report.