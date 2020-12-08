Guns sales climbing higher ahead of the holiday season

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, gun sales across the U.S. have reached a new high during the pandemic and are now climbing even higher ahead of the holiday season.

Background checks for firearms also at a record high. According to the FBI, there have been over 32 million background checks so far in 2020–almost 4 million more than were made in 2019.

And Lubbock is seeing these trends reflected with first-time gun owners leading the charge.

“I’m going to say 65 to 70 percent of our buys are probably first-time buyers, and we’ve seen that steadily increase since March,” said General Manager of Sharp Shooters, Izzy Musquiz.

Musquiz says that gun sales always increase during election years with the controversy around gun laws, and they typically also see a spike around the holidays, but this year COVID-19 is the reason sales are climbing.

“There is just this sense of wanting security. There are all these unknowns you know 2020 has been a very odd year for everyone all these shutdowns with this coronavirus, and there is this sense of not being secure,” said Musquiz.

But with sales so high, it has brought new challenges for sellers.

“To the increase that we’ve seen this year, we weren’t really, I’m not going to say we weren’t prepared. We just didn’t see that increase coming as high as it did. Then the other thing we didn’t account for was the shutdowns,” said Musquiz.

Ammo is one item that’s been difficult to keep on the shelves.

“Some of the manufacturers that we were getting our product from were either running at 25 percent capacity for 50 percent capacity,” said Musquiz.

But with many first-time gun owners buying, Trevor Boyd with Sharp Shooters saying proper training and gun safety is more important than ever.

“I can’t be there to coach everybody when they are not in the store,” said Boyd. “But it’s tough because it’s one of those things like. I can tell you what to do, but you really have to do it for yourself and get repetition to eventually become safe and confident, but ultimately it’s really the number rule.”

Boyd said that no matter if someone is an experienced gun owner or a new gun owner that safety is always a top priority.

“It’s one of the most important things if not the most important thing,” said Boyd.

Musquiz says that for first-time gun owners, it’s important to go through the proper training on how to handle and use the gun they’ve bought even if they don’t plan to use it regularly.