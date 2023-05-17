LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, EverythingLubbock.com acquired the custodial death report on Kenneth Forehand from the Texas Attorney General’s website. The Lubbock Police Department said Forehand led officers on a chase which ended with his death on April 27.

Forehand’s truck veered across oncoming traffic and then completely off the Southeast Loop during the chase. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he shot himself during the chase, but it was not clear if he died from the crash or from the gunshot wound.

The custodial death report, dated May 9, provided clarity. It showed Forehand died from a gunshot wound to the head. The manner of death was suicide.

Much of the report was a repeat of information that was already released.

“Officers responded to a call for service reference an aggravated robbery,” the custodial death report said. “A citizen reported that an unknown suspect in a black Silverado robbed him with a shotgun.”

“The citizen provided a vehicle description, license plate, and even stated that they observed the suspect vehicle still in the area,” the report said.

Officers then tried to stop Forehand. He led them on a chase from 9000 Flint Avenue to the 1300 block of Southeast Loop 289.

“The suspect vehicle crossed several lanes of travel and flipped,” the report said. EverythingLubbock.com captured on video the moment that Forehand’s truck crashed.

Warning: the video below is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

“The injuries appeared consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. Officers also located a shotgun inside the passenger compartment of the vehicle with a freshly spent shotgun shell still in the chamber,” the report said.

EMS pronounced Forehand dead on the scene.

EverythingLubbock.com requested the report from LPD Wednesday morning. LPD did not provide the report, but we were told we would need to file an open records request with the City of Lubbock. However, in doing research for an open records request, we discovered custodial death reports from all of Texas are listed publicly by the Texas Attorney General. We were able to get it from the AG.