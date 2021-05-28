Gunshot to the chest in overnight shooting, Lubbock Police investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to a shooting overnight with one victim suffering serious injuries.

Before 1:00 a.m. Friday, someone called police to say a friend was shot near 40th Street and Chicago Avenue. The caller took the gunshot victim to the EMS station at 5503 Marsha Sharp Freeway. EMS found a gunshot wound to the chest.

As of Friday morning, police were still trying to confirm the location of the original crime scene. Police considered 4701 West Loop 289 to be one possibility.

