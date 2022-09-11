LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were called to Slide Road and 56th Street Saturday at 4:14 p.m. when someone reported hearing “multiple” gunshots.

According to information from the Lubbock Police Department front desk, at first, officers did not find anyone with injuries. But later, a gunshot victim showed up at University Medical Center with serious injuries. Police said the victim was possibly related to the shots fired at 56th and Slide.

One person was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant on a class C misdemeanor. Other details were not yet available.