LUBBOCK, Texas — A gunshot victim arrived at University Medical Center Tuesday night. Lubbock Police said the victim was related to a rollover crash in North Lubbock.

Police were called to a collision, vehicle fire and gunshots in the area of Montelongo’s Restaurant at 3021 Clovis Road around 10:10 p.m.

Later, the gunshot victim arrived at UMC. Police did not have information as to the severity of the victim’s injuries.

