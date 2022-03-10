LUBBOCK, Texas – A gunshot victim walked into University Medical Center at approximately 4:50 p.m. Saturday, but he claimed he didn’t know how the incident occurred.

Lubbock Police responded after receiving a call from medical staff at UMC.

According to a police report, the victim had a gunshot wound on his right shoulder with both an entrance and exit hole. When asked about the incident, the victim said “he did not remember anything about it.”

The victim told police he got off work sometime between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., but he did not remember where he went after work or how he got where he went–all he remembered was hearing a loud bang, which he recognized as a gun being shot.

The police report said the victim also did not know how he arrived at the hospital.

UMC police said the victim walked into the emergency room lobby but did not provide any other information to the staff other than he had been shot, according to a police report. UMC police also said they could not locate any vehicle that would have dropped the victim off at the ER.

Before police left the hospital, the victim asked what he could do if he did remember anything.

At the time of the report, a suspect had not been located by Lubbock police. As of Thursday, there were no updates on the case.