Gunshot victim critically injured and is considered the suspect (not the victim), LPD report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of 1st Street early Friday morning. The shooting victim was actually the suspect, according to the report. The name was not yet released.

Police got a call just after 2:00 a.m. about shots fired.

The shooting victim was on the ground in front of a house and yelling for help. Police rendered first aid and he was taken by EMS to a Lubbock hospital in “critical but stable” condition with three gunshot wounds, according to the report.

Police were not able to talk to the gunshot victim. Police were able to talk with other people who were there.

Police were told the shooting victim showed up at the house in violation of a criminal trespass order. Police were told the shooting victim got into an argument and a physical fight. The shooting victim was shoved off the front porch of the home and told to leave.

One of the people at the home grabbed a gun and fired a shot in the air as a warning. The gunshot victim “grabbed his waistband and stated that he had a gun too.” The physical struggle continued between the gunshot victim and one of two men nearby.

That’s when the resident who had the gun fired three times and hit the gunshot victim. (EverythingLubbock.com withheld the names for now because charges have not been filed.)

“[Victim #2] was released on scene due to his action being in self-defense,” the police report said. Victim #2 told officers that after the shooting he immediately put the gun down and called police.

We have reached out to police who said there are no updates yet. We will provide updates when possible.