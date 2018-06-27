Gunshot victim located Wednesday morning in Central Lubbock

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, Texas - Lubbock Police responded Wednesday morning to the report of a shooting which might have happened overnight.

The gunshot victim was located in the 4800 block of 40th Street prior to 9:00 a.m. However, according to the LPD front desk, police think the shooting occurred at a different location.

EMS took the victim to University Medical Center. Police said, "The male arrived at the hospital with serious injuries."

* Corrected for the name of the hospital.

The Lubbock Police Department provided the following update Wednesday afternoon:

On Wednesday, just before 9 a.m., the Lubbock Police Department received a call from an individual that a male family member had just arrived at their home with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Officers and EMS arrived at the home in the 4800 block of 40th Street and located the male.

The 46-year-old male was taken by ambulance to UMC with serious injuries.

Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Persons Crimes Unit were called to the scene to begin an investigation. At this time, it is still unclear when and where the shooting occurred. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation at this time.