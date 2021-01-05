Gunshot victim showed up at hospital Tuesday afternoon, Lubbock Police investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon after a gunshot victim showed up at Covenant Medical Center.

Police were looking for the original location of the shooting near 3rd Street and Avenue T. Police have not yet released information on what led up to the shooting. The time of the call was 12:42 p.m. The gunshot victim was brought to Covenant in a private vehicle, not by EMS.

A photojournalist was on scene working to get more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.