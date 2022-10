LUBBOCK, Texas — Kolby Silva, 23, was transported around 2:30 a.m. from STAR ER on 7007 Indiana Avenue to University Medical Center with moderate injuries from a gunshot wound, the Lubbock Police Department said in statement.

However, LPD said Silva was not cooperating, and so the investigation was limited as of Tuesday morning.

