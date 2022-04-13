LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to both the Star ER at South Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue along with a hotel in the 4000 block of the South Loop. Officers started at Star ER, where an officer found a man with a gunshot wound to his inner thigh. He told police at the hotel when he was shot. Police went there and found a crime scene and blood along the railing of a staircase.

The gunshot victim said he and his girlfriend had an argument. As he was leaving a hotel room, he said his friend jumped into the dispute and, according to the police report, said, “Now I’m going to have to shoot you.”

The gunshot victim told police he ran out and down the stairs. He said he ran to the Walmart parking lot where, “some unknown person” took him to the Star ER.

As part of his description of what happened, the gunshot victim told police he left a bike at the bottom of the stairwell. Police found it and blood on the exit door.

“I did not locate any other usable evidence for the crime,” an officer wrote in the police report.

There was no mention of an arrest for the shooting in the police report.

