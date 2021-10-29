Gunshot victim “wanted to see” gun, but then things went wrong, LPD report said

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person showed up at University Medical Center with a gunshot wound after a physical confrontation and gunshots inside a vehicle early Wednesday, according to a police report.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., an officer was dispatched to University Medical Center to speak with a gunshot victim, the report said.

When the officer approached the victim and asked him what happened, he said he was with friends at a party. He said everyone was in a vehicle parked at the gas pumps of a gas station and he was on his phone.

According to the report, the victim said he heard “yelling and screaming” from the driver’s side of the vehicle and then heard, “boom, boom, boom.”

The victim said he felt he got hit, and he looked down to see he was bleeding, the report said.

According to the report, the victim said his friends were with him in the vehicle, but he said he did not know any of their names. The officer asked which gas station the incident occurred at, and the victim said possibly at the Quick Track on 34th Street and Frankford Avenue.

While the officer was en route to the gas station, he was told there was possibly a related call at an apartment in the 2800 block of East 2nd Street, the report said.

According to the report, the window to the apartment was broken and the door was damaged.

The suspect answered the door with injuries to the left side of his face, and his clothes had blood on them, the report said. While speaking with him, the officer was informed that the victim’s friends showed back up to UMC.

Once the officer got to the hospital, the friends said they were all in the vehicle when the victim asked the suspect to see his firearm, because he “wanted to see it.”

According to the report, the suspect became defensive about giving the victim the firearm, and then he shot at the victim. The friends then began fighting with the suspect, and police said that is where his injuries came from.

One person was arrested. However, it was not immediately clear if the arrest was for the shooting or if maybe the arrest was for a previous warrant.