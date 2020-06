LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -- The following is a news release from the Wayland Baptist University:

Wayland Baptist University introduced Dr. Elyn Palmer as the new Executive Director and Dean of the Lubbock campus at a staff meeting Thursday afternoon. The move takes effect on July 1. Palmer is replacing Dr. David Bishop who will move into a new role with the university.

Palmer comes to Wayland from the University of the Southwest in Hobbs, N.M., where she served most recently as the Dean for the College of Education. She holds a Ph.D. in higher education from Texas Tech University, along with a Master of Science in Education and a bachelor’s degree in English from USW.