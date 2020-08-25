Guthrie student, Rue, dies in Houston

LUBBOCK, Texas — Rue McNiel, a Guthrie Common School District senior, died Monday in Houston.
On Tuesday, the superintendent for Guthrie CSD announced Rue McNiel died at the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, according to a press release from Guthrie CSD.
McNiel was described as fun-loving with a kind heart, the press release said.
Due to state and federal privacy laws, the school district did not disclose any further information pertaining to the death of McNiel, the press release stated.
The full press release is below:
As the designated spokesperson and Superintendent for the Guthrie Common School District, I am issuing the following statement:
It is with a heavy heart that I report Guthrie CSD senior, Rue McNiel, passed away yesterday evening at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, Texas. The entire Guthrie community is saddened by this event, and words cannot express the grief we feel about the loss of Rue. Rue was an important part of the Guthrie school community, and his teachers, coaches, and fellow students will miss him greatly. Rue’s kind heart and fun-loving personality will not be forgotten. We extend our deepest condolences to Rue’s family and encourage everyone to provide support to them in their time of painful loss.
Out of respect for Rue and his family, and due to state and federal privacy laws, the District will not disclose any further information about Rue or make any additional comment concerning this matter. We appreciate your cooperation and continued support for Rue’s family. We ask you to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. For anyone wanting to help the McNiel family financially, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical bills. That donation page may be accessed at the following link: click here.