Guthrie student, Rue, dies in Houston

LUBBOCK, Texas — Rue McNiel, a Guthrie Common School District senior, died Monday in Houston.

On Tuesday, the superintendent for Guthrie CSD announced Rue McNiel died at the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, according to a press release from Guthrie CSD.

McNiel was described as fun-loving with a kind heart, the press release said.

Due to state and federal privacy laws, the school district did not disclose any further information pertaining to the death of McNiel, the press release stated.

The full press release is below: