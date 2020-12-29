Gyms prepare for New Year’s resolutions amid COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — As the countdown to the new year begins, folks around Lubbock are beginning to make their new year’s resolutions. With one of the most popular resolutions for America being to get fit, gyms are beginning to prepare.

“We already have our schedule filling up. We have people buy packages we are giving tours of the studio,” said Lauren Navejar, Co-owner of Elite Fitness Studio.

Gyms are already starting to see an influx of people coming to work out.

“I feel like people are just sensing that they want some normalcy in their lives, and they want something that feels like just a little bit of a routine,” said Navejar.

Because gyms have many high-touch surfaces, it can make it easier for COVID-19 to spread. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends sanitizing equipment often and always social distancing.

“We are cleaning through every session the whole session we are up there at night, and so we don’t get home until later because we stay and clean so we’ve been able to stay on top of it we really haven’t had an issue, but we will continue to make sure it stays that way,” said Navejar.

Many gyms around Lubbock are focusing on cleanliness and equipment spacing or continuing virtual classes to keep gym-goers safe.

“We have the cleanest gym in Lubbock, so that’s one of the things we pride ourselves on is the cleanliness of this gym,” said Paul Springer, a representative for One Fitness.

They say so far they haven’t had any problems.

“We’ve got lots of space in between equipment, so we can handle quite a few people,” said general manager of Zach’s Club #1, Jason Young.

Gyms also warn that if you set a resolution, make sure it is realistic.

“It needs to be a lifestyle change. If you didn’t come to the gym before and now you are coming to the gym seven days a week, you are probably setting yourself up for failure,” said Springer.

Studies show many people abandon their resolutions within a few months, but they suggest in order to stick with new year’s resolutions longer it can help to tell others about your resolutions, so they can hold you accountable, find what motivates you and track your progress.

With the new year and maybe a clean slate on the way, 2021 could be your year.

“We are all in this together,” said Navejar.