LUBBOCK, Texas — H-E-B announced a partnership Wednesday with Lubbock Meals on Wheels to provide 2,200 meals for homebound people in the Lubbock area during the holiday season.

H-E-B and Lubbock Meals on Wheels will formally announce the partnership at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Lubbock Meals on Wheels headquarters.

EverythingLubbock.com will have more details after the formal announcement Thursday.